Chris Evans can put up a fight with any villain in the Marvel universe and has no problem going “Knives Out” when there’s a family fortune involved. But there’s one entertainment gig the actor is reluctant to take on: “Saturday Night Live.”

“Well, now a cameo I can handle,” Evans told ET Canada this week when asked about “Ghosted” co-star Ana de Armas’ upcoming hosting role. “I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.”

“To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat,” Evans said, adding the experience “would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

The actor said he’s lacking in the funny department, which contributes to his “SNL” fears.

“I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person,” Evans said. “I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

If facing the cold open is too much for the entertainer, perhaps he would feel more comfortable showing off his piano skills as an “SNL” musical guest:

📲 Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/JZHmuYgSqB — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 25, 2020

Evan’s skills have even caught the eye of entertainer extraordinaire Lizzo, who asked the actor to play piano on one of her albums.

Evans told Extra last year that he politely declined the “About Damn Time” singer’s offer.