Chris Evans And Brother Scott Gloriously Overshare On 'The Tonight Show'

“Captain America” star Chris Evans showed off a real-life superpower on Monday: the ability to embarrass his younger brother Scott Evans on national television.

A “Tonight Show” segment called “Know Your Bro” featured the two actors revealing sensitive information about each other. (Watch it above.) One brother answered host Jimmy Fallon’s probing questions about them while the other wore noise-canceling headphones and then had to guess the answer.

The game produced not one, but two anecdotes about Scott’s “bowel-control issues” that persisted well into childhood.

“So happy to be here,” cracked the younger Evans, whose credits include a three-year run on “One Life To Live” and a recurring role on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

Meanwhile, Chris, now 38, had to publicly confess to his parents that he once shoved Scott, 36, into a coffee table, causing a bloody head wound. And he made him skip school when both attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High in Massachusetts.

There’s a lot of love there. Now there’s just a touch more embarrassment, too.