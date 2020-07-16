Chris Evans Becomes Captain America Again For 6-Year-Old Who Saved Sister From Dog

Chris Evans’ Captain America is coming out of retirement.

Though “Avengers: Endgame” seemed like the last time we’d see Evans as the character, the actor adopted the persona again to recognize a real-life hero: 6-year-old Bridger Walker.

On July 9, Bridger put himself between a charging dog and his 4-year-old sister, suffering several injuries to his face and head, his aunt Nicole Walker explained in now-viral Instagram posts. He apparently said later, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” Bridger’s surgery lasted around two hours, and he got more than 90 stitches, according to his family.

His aunt shared the story hoping to get Bridger some encouragement from his favorite big screen superheroes, and the Avengers assembled. Since that time, the family said they’ve heard from Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Zachary Levi, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell.

And on Wednesday, it was Evans’ turn.

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero.



So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans.



The actor apparently learned of Bridger’s story from Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, and then sent a video message to Bridger, who fittingly watched in a Captain America suit.

“Hey, Bridger. Captain America here. How you doin’, buddy? So I read your story. I saw what you did, and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans continued, saying he’s sending Bridger an authentic Captain America shield and that even though recovery is tough, there’s nothing that can slow him down.

Marvel, you may have just found your next Captain America.

