Chris Evans Ignites Celeb Civil War By Incorrectly Ranking His Favorite Chips

There’s an issue that’s divided Twitter almost as much as anything in politics this week, with Chris Evans causing people to choose sides in a way that hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War.”

It started, innocently enough, with a video from comic Kevin Fredericks featuring a debate about the proper ranking of chips in a variety pack:

What is the correct way to rank these chips? pic.twitter.com/NYktna1HJo — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 10, 2019

The clip rapidly went viral, dividing tweeters along chip allegiance lines, leading to Evans replying with his own his own rankings:

The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays



I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019

Other celebs and observers also found themselves choosing sides ― à la Captain America and Iron Man ― and the great chip debate took on a life of its own:

1. Cool Ranch

2. Cheetos

3. regular ritos

4. BBQ Lays

5. fritos

6. regular ass Lays



but on the real? Migos Rap Snacks>>>>>>>> all of that https://t.co/gBo46W2hmX — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 11, 2019

Flip #1 and #3 and this is the correct ranking. https://t.co/xJeM2QMpE8 — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) March 11, 2019

ehrrrm, no.

1. chili fritos

2. cheetos

3. nacho cheese doritos

4. o.g. fritos

5. funyuns (not listed)

6. cool ranch d’s

don’t waste calories on the rest https://t.co/FEXLJhuZmG — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) March 11, 2019

This is the closest I’ve seen so far without going over. pic.twitter.com/hmzPJbOXHZ — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 11, 2019

*respectfully clears throat*



1. Cool ranch

2. Nacho cheese Doritos

3. BBQ Lays

4. Original Lays

5. Cheetos

6. Fritos pic.twitter.com/4xNYsIqLqg — Tricia Skinner (@4triciaskinner) March 11, 2019

I see no fault in this logic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 11, 2019

Classic Lays

Doritos

Cheetos

BBQ Lays

Fritos

Cool Ranch



Fight me 😤 https://t.co/KwwxaasKMX — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) March 11, 2019

You (and Captain America) are incorrect. The right answer is obviously:



1. Cheetos

2. Fritos

3. Nacho Cheese Doritos

4. Original Lays

5. Cool Ranch

6. BBQ Lays



Thank you for playing. #ItsTheBackYardDebateAllOverAgain — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 12, 2019

You’re wrong. Not a question. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) March 12, 2019

Gaahhh, soul mate strikes again — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) March 11, 2019

The correct order is...



1) Fritos.

2) Cheetos.

3) Cool Ranch.

4) BBQ.

5) Doritos.

6) Original.



https://t.co/bZkm7a9iny — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 11, 2019

Doritos

Cool Ranch

Lays

Cheetos

Fritos

BBQ https://t.co/ImwSAwLfAh — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 10, 2019

Cheetos are at the bottom and everybody fucking knows it. — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 12, 2019

i KNEW u were a cool ranch guy i KNEW IT pic.twitter.com/s4D0MrZuMF — maria (@cevansdoritos) March 11, 2019