Chris Evans Ignites Celeb Civil War By Incorrectly Ranking His Favorite Chips

Captain America has people choosing sides all over again.

There’s an issue that’s divided Twitter almost as much as anything in politics this week, with Chris Evans causing people to choose sides in a way that hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War.”

It started, innocently enough, with a video from comic Kevin Fredericks featuring a debate about the proper ranking of chips in a variety pack:

The clip rapidly went viral, dividing tweeters along chip allegiance lines, leading to Evans replying with his own his own rankings: 

Other celebs and observers also found themselves choosing sides ― à la Captain America and Iron Man ― and the great chip debate took on a life of its own: 

