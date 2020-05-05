Chris Evans Regrets Attempt At Quarantine Haircut: 'It Went So Wrong, So Fast'

Actor Chris Evans recently tried to give his dog, Dodger, a trim while in quarantine. It didn’t go well.
Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel films, shared a photo of the attempt on Twitter, saying the dog seemed skeptical but was convinced to sit still in exchange for some treats.
“It went so wrong, so fast,” he wrote. “I guess some things are better left to the professionals.”
Dodger is a frequent star of Evans’ social media posts, as the actor often posts scenes of his pup in action, like this clip from 2017:
In 2018, in honor of National Pet Day, Evans shared a throwback video of the first time he met Dodger.
“I knew right away that he was coming home with me,” he wrote.
Evans is currently among a group of celebrities raising money to address food insecurity via the All In Challenge. He’s raffling off a chance to participate in a virtual hangout with himself and “Avengers” costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.
