Chris Evans Regrets Attempt At Quarantine Haircut: 'It Went So Wrong, So Fast'

Actor Chris Evans recently tried to give his dog, Dodger, a trim while in quarantine. It didn’t go well.

Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel films, shared a photo of the attempt on Twitter, saying the dog seemed skeptical but was convinced to sit still in exchange for some treats.

“It went so wrong, so fast,” he wrote. “I guess some things are better left to the professionals.”

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.



It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.



(He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

Dodger is a frequent star of Evans’ social media posts, as the actor often posts scenes of his pup in action, like this clip from 2017:

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

In 2018, in honor of National Pet Day, Evans shared a throwback video of the first time he met Dodger.

“I knew right away that he was coming home with me,” he wrote.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

Evans is currently among a group of celebrities raising money to address food insecurity via the All In Challenge. He’s raffling off a chance to participate in a virtual hangout with himself and “Avengers” costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.