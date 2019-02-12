Chris Evans may be done playing “Captain America.”
But the actor definitely isn’t done with taking President Donald Trump to task, as he demonstrated with two tweets on Monday.
Evans, who in recent months has not been shy about using his public profile to criticize Trump, asked why the president continued to confuse weather with climate, “despite literally everyone explaining it to you every time you tweet this ignorance.”
Evans suggested Trump doesn’t care and intentionally misleads his base with the questionable posts, such as the one he posted over the weekend.
Evans later knocked Fox News analyst Brit Hume for defending Trump’s weekend Twitter attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Trump revived his “Pocahontas” slur against the Democratic presidential hopeful. Many people also interpreted his use of the term “TRAIL” to be a mocking reference to the historic government-forced relocation of Native Americans called the “Trail of Tears.”
Evans said that by Hume’s logic, Trump’s “ignorance has become normalized/expected.”