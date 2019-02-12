But the actor definitely isn’t done with taking President Donald Trump to task, as he demonstrated with two tweets on Monday.

Evans, who in recent months has not been shy about using his public profile to criticize Trump, asked why the president continued to confuse weather with climate, “despite literally everyone explaining it to you every time you tweet this ignorance.”

Evans suggested Trump doesn’t care and intentionally misleads his base with the questionable posts, such as the one he posted over the weekend.

Either you STILL don’t understand that weather is not climate despite literally everyone explaining it to you every time you tweet this ignorance, or you just don’t care, and you’re deliberately misleading your base.



Which is it? https://t.co/35Rmeot0F9 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 11, 2019

Evans later knocked Fox News analyst Brit Hume for defending Trump’s weekend Twitter attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Trump revived his “Pocahontas” slur against the Democratic presidential hopeful. Many people also interpreted his use of the term “TRAIL” to be a mocking reference to the historic government-forced relocation of Native Americans called the “Trail of Tears.”

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Evans said that by Hume’s logic, Trump’s “ignorance has become normalized/expected.”