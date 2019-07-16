Chris Evans Exposes ‘Painfully Transparent’ Reason For Trump’s Racist Attack

“Avengers” star Chris Evans slammed President Donald Trump this week for writing a series of racist tweets attacking progressive Democratic lawmakers.

On Sunday, Trump told several women of color serving in Congress to “go back” to their own countries and has since doubled down on those comments.

“This is racist, Biff,” Evans wrote on Twitter, referring to Trump with the name of the “Back to the Future” bully.

Then, Evans called out the president for “wielding hate and racism” to manipulate his supporters, writing:

The only thing worse than actually being hateful and racist, is casually wielding hate and racism to activate your base in an unrelenting, painfully transparent, and crushingly on-brand effort to soothe your only true devotion: feeding your insatiable ego. https://t.co/WfU1uUp9Ya — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2019

Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel films, has been a steady Trump critic on Twitter. Earlier this month, he blasted Trump’s Independence Day rally with a July 4th message of his own, reminding Americans of the true meaning of the holiday: “courage in the face of tyranny.”