Chris Evans Gives Hilariously Honest Review Of His First-Ever Headshot

"Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead," the actor captioned the throwback snap.

Chris Evans roasted himself when he shared his first-ever headshot to Twitter this week.

“Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead,” the 37-year-old “Captain America” star captioned the image.

Judge for yourself here:

The image was likely taken in the late 1990s or early 2000, given how Evans secured his first television roles at the turn of the century. 

The self-deprecating snap inevitably sent social media users into meltdown and even prompted singer-songwriter Halsey to declare the actor’s earring “a whole mood.”

