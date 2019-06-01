Chris Evans Gives Hilariously Honest Review Of His First-Ever Headshot

Chris Evans roasted himself when he shared his first-ever headshot to Twitter this week.

“Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead,” the 37-year-old “Captain America” star captioned the image.

Judge for yourself here:

First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT pic.twitter.com/fACbKBJUpF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 30, 2019

The image was likely taken in the late 1990s or early 2000, given how Evans secured his first television roles at the turn of the century.

The self-deprecating snap inevitably sent social media users into meltdown and even prompted singer-songwriter Halsey to declare the actor’s earring “a whole mood.”

Earring is a whole mood — h (@halsey) May 30, 2019