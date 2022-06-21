Sign Chris Evans Up To Play Human Torch In Another 'Fantastic Four' Movie

Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of the film "Lightyear'" in London on June 13, 2022. via Associated Press

Long before he was known as America’s ass, a professional Lizzo flirter and famously not the toy version of Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans flamed on as the Human Torch for two admittedly mediocre “Fantastic Four” movies.

For many fans, the 2005 film and its sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” starring Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis and Evans as the iconic superhero team, are best-forgotten artifacts of an age before Marvel found its groove.

But Evans, who would, of course, go on to play a central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, has decidedly fonder memories than the rest of us.

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans told MTV News when asked about playing Johnny Storm/Human Torch again. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think … aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Marvel is indeed developing an upcoming reboot of the “Fantastic Four,” but has yet to announce any casting or production details. The studio is also on the hunt for a new director after Jon Watts, who helmed the recent “Spider-Man” trilogy, exited the project in April.

Surely it’s a bit of a, well, stretch to imagine Evans suiting up again as Storm, but given the boundless storytelling potential of Marvel’s newly established multiverse, stranger things have happened.

After years of fan casting, John Krasinski made a cameo appearance as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the recent “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but the studio has yet to announce whether the actor will continue with the role in future films.

Evans, meanwhile, said that it would be an “easier sell” for him to play Storm again than Captain America.

“Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was,” he continued. “But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

Despite its longstanding legacy in comic books, “Fantastic Four” has a checkered history on the big screen. The 2015 reboot starring Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan was an undisputed flop, with director Josh Trank publicly disowning the film ahead of its release.