Look Alive, Because Chris Evans Is 'Laser-Focused' On Finding His Life Partner

“In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” the “Lightyear” star added. “So maybe that.”

Aside from the occasional camera roll mishap, Evans is usually extremely private about personal matters.

He hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone since his on-again, off-again relationship with Jenny Slate, which ended for good in 2018. The comedian only had good things to say about Evans after their split, calling him “truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

“To the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” Slate told Vulture in 2018, adding that Evans’ “heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it.”

Speculation swirled in 2020 about a possible romance between Evans and British actor Lily James, but both refused to confirm or deny they were an item.

And, of course, there was all that good-natured flirting with Lizzo, who, unfortunately for Evans, has already moved on.

As for what the actor seeks in a romantic partner, Evans said in 2019 he wasn’t looking for someone who “just kind of adopts my life.”

“I’m the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things,” he told The Hollywood Reporter then. “I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”