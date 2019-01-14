Chris Evans Taunts 'Smithers' Lindsey Graham For 'Shameful 180' On Trump

“Avengers” star Chris Evans is calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his complete about-face on President Donald Trump.
Now one of Trump’s staunchest allies, Graham was once one of his sharpest critics.
“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell,” Graham told CNN in December 2015.
Evans reminded Graham of those comments, accused him of doing a “shameful 180” and then wondered if the senator was somehow compromised:
The “Smithers” line refers to a character on “The Simpsons,” where Smithers is the toady to the show’s wealthy villain, Mr. Burns.
Evans, a frequent Trump critic on social media, plays Captain America on the big screen. However, his upcoming appearance in the next “Avengers” film will be his last in the role.