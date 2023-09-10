Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Intimate Cape Cod Wedding

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Captain America is a married man.

Chris Evans tied the knot with actress Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to People magazine.

Guests included the bride and groom’s family, as well as Evans’ “The Avengers” co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt.

Advertisement

Insiders who spoke to Page Six said the affair was “locked down tight,” with guests signing NDAs and handing over the phones before the nuptials.

Chris Evans attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019. MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Evans and Baptista’s relationship first came to light around November 2022, after People reported the pair had been dating for “over a year.”

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source close to the “Gifted” actor told the magazine.

Advertisement

HuffPost has reached out for Evans and Baptista’s reps for comment.

Baptista, who hails from Portugal, starred in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun” from 2020 to 2022.

Alba Baptista attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-24 during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

She earned a Shooting Star Award at the 2021 Berlinale and appeared in the chic, historical comedy “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” last year.

In an interview for his 2022 “Sexiest Man of the Year” honors, Evans told People he was excited to have a family sometime down the line.