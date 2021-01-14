Chris Evans Almost Wasn't Old Captain America In 'Avengers: Endgame'

As it’s winding down, “Avengers: Endgame” delivers a heartwarming scene where Falcon (Anthony Mackie) walks up to an old man sitting on a bench and the audience realizes ... we have no idea who the heck this guy is!

At least, that’s how it could’ve gone.

At the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Mackie’s Falcon receives the Captain America shield from a much older version of Chris Evans’ character, who decided to stay in the past after returning the Infinity Stones. It’s a poignant moment between Falcon and Cap, though Mackie said this week that Evans originally wasn’t going to be in the scene.

“They actually wanted to cast an old dude to play Chris Evans,” Mackie told “The Jess Cagle Show” on Sirius XM. “So they brought in like three actors. They’re like, none of these, this isn’t how Chris will look when he’s old. He’s like George Clooney. He’s gonna be 95 and still handsome, you know?”

Mackie explained the makeup and prosthetics team then got to work turning Evans into Old Captain America.

“And how good of an actor Chris is, it actually worked. He pulled it off with his voice and everything. He did a great job,” Mackie said.

In the interview, the actor also talked about his upcoming Marvel series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and discussed whether Evans was sitting down in his elderly Cap scene for a secret reason — that is, he’s too spry for an old guy.