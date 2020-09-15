Chris Evans Opens Up About That 'Embarrassing' NSFW Leak

Captain America needed a hero this weekend, and he’s appreciative that the fans assembled.

On Saturday, “Avengers” star Chris Evans reportedly was simply trying to post an Instagram video before accidentally revealing NSFW images from his camera roll, including a penis pic. The incident had the actor trending on Twitter over the weekend, and fans came to the rescue, reportedly flooding the term “Chris Evans” with wholesome pictures and urging people to respect his privacy.

Now Evans is opening up about those ... uh ... private parts of his life being revealed. On the “Tamron Hall” show on Tuesday, the actor first feigned ignorance, joking, “Something happen this weekend?”

Evans had initially addressed the incident on Monday, using the added attention to steer people to the polls, which Hall commended him on.

“That’s called turning a frown upside down, Tamron,” Evans said. “Look. It was a very interesting weekend full of lessons learned. A lot of teachable moments.”

The actor went on to call his mishap “embarrassing,” but added, “You gotta roll with the punches.” He was also appreciative of the help he got from fans.

“I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support,” the actor said. “That was really, really nice.”

He may be a superhero, but sometimes even Cap needs a little saving.

See the full video below:

Chris Evans talking about THE incident that happened with him last weekend 🤦🏾‍♀️ HIS FACE WHEN MENTIONING HIS FANS SUPPORT UGH I LOVE HIM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2TIG0zs4pa — Black Lives Matter ⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) September 15, 2020