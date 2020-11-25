Chris Evans Plays The Piano And Twitter Could Listen To Him All Day

Actor Chris Evans found another way to make his fans swoon on Tuesday.

The “Captain America” star was already rising in popularity for his accidentally leaked penis pic, puppy play date with Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and “toilet” takedown of Donald Trump.

Now he’s going full Renaissance Man, playing the piano in an Instagram stories clip that trended on Twitter overnight.

The clip is pretty basic: Evans practices a composition by Fabrizio Paterlini and looks adorable doing it.

📲 Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/JZHmuYgSqB — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 25, 2020

That was more than enough for Twitter.

Chris with a look of , "I hope that you can hear this tune over the sound of how awesome I am." — Emerald Enthusiast (Kilowog) (@EmeraldEnthusi1) November 25, 2020

I love how he can post a dick pic one day and this the next — Des (@DesdisMe) November 25, 2020

Sir. I'm gonna need you to stop making me fall in love with you. — The Armorer Wears A Mask (@FriersonTonya) November 25, 2020

Just so quietly, confidently, mesmerizing,certainly,undeniably,sexy! — Terrance Miller (@tman1109) November 25, 2020