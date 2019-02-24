Chris Evans Helps Regina King To The Oscars Stage, Proving Chivalry Isn’t Dead

Chris Evans won people’s hearts for acting like a true gentleman with Regina King during the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

When it looked like the “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress might lose her balance as she walked up to the stage to accept her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, the “Captain America” star came to the rescue.

After King’s name was called as the winner, the 48-year-old actress got her heel stuck in her dress. But Evans, channeling his famous Marvel character, jumped up from his seat and offered her his arm.

People on Twitter absolutely loved it.

How do I tattoo Chris Evans helping Regina King to my chest? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VoMsOm46DL — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 25, 2019

Captain America making sure Regina King had a flawless walk on stage to accept her Oscar. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BwpMyhwVR4 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 25, 2019

REGINA KING AND CHRIS EVANS BUDDY COMEDY NOW NOW NOW — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) February 25, 2019

Love seeing Captain America out there doing his thing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1f48ogd9ux — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) February 25, 2019

I am adding Chris Evans to my roster of imaginary boyfriends. You know why. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 25, 2019

Who do we speak to about getting Chris Evans to help us up every set of stairs?#Oscars pic.twitter.com/eJtnSBeKNY — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 25, 2019

This wasn’t the 37-year-old actor’s only sweet moment during the ceremony.

Evans presented the award for Best Production Design alongside Jennifer Lopez earlier that night. As his fellow presenter opened the envelope, Evans gave a fist pump upon reading Hannah Beachler’s name, confirming that “Black Panther” had won even before Lopez could announce it.

Needless to say, Evan’s support for a fellow Marvel studio movie was pretty charming.