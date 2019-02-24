Chris Evans Helps Regina King To The Oscars Stage, Proving Chivalry Isn’t Dead

Chris Evans won people’s hearts for acting like a true gentleman with Regina King during the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.
When it looked like the “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress might lose her balance as she walked up to the stage to accept her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, the “Captain America” star came to the rescue.
After King’s name was called as the winner, the 48-year-old actress got her heel stuck in her dress. But Evans, channeling his famous Marvel character, jumped up from his seat and offered her his arm.
People on Twitter absolutely loved it.
This wasn’t the 37-year-old actor’s only sweet moment during the ceremony.
Evans presented the award for Best Production Design alongside Jennifer Lopez earlier that night. As his fellow presenter opened the envelope, Evans gave a fist pump upon reading Hannah Beachler’s name, confirming that “Black Panther” had won even before Lopez could announce it.
Needless to say, Evan’s support for a fellow Marvel studio movie was pretty charming.
Thanks for being a class act as always, Chris!