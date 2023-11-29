If you heard through the grapevine that the original cast of Marvel’s “Avengers” are preparing to assemble again, Chris Evans has some bad news for you.
While appearing on “The View” on Monday, the actor dispelled the rumors that Marvel Studios is getting the super-powered gang back together for another cinematic project.
“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” Evans, 42, who starred as the moral compass Steve Rogers/Captain America for nearly a decade, told the show’s hosts.
The “Pain Hustlers” star added: “I think every couple months someone says that they’re getting [Robert] Downey [Jr.], and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back! No one’s spoken to me about it.”
Hearsay of the team’s reunion surged earlier this month after Variety reported that Marvel Studios was considering bringing the actors together again for a new project.
Evans famously played Captain America in seven Marvel movies between 2011 and 2019, including four “Avengers” films and three “Captain America” projects.
Evans went on to admit that he “would never say never” to suiting up again for another MCU film, but the role would have to be pretty much perfect for him to return.
“I’m very protective,” he shared, referring to his previous role as the leader of the Avengers. “It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”
Considering that Evans passed the torch, or shield rather, to his buddy Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and the death of Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man at the end of “Endgame,” a return of the powerful team could be unlikely.
Though if you’re familiar with the MCU’s multiverse, fallen heroes being resurrected from the dead wouldn’t exactly be a first.
When asked what he misses the most about the years he spent donning the famous red, white and blue suit, he gushed about the “fantastic” friendships he cultivated on set with his co-stars and crew members.
He added that it was “just intrinsically cool to be a superhero” and “live out your childhood dreams.”