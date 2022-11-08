Colbert Announces People's Sexiest Man Alive And The Trump-iest Thing Happens

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert announced People’s Sexiest Man Alive on Monday, but the big reveal was marred by Donald Trump-like accusations of selection fraud. (Watch the video below.)

In a goofy bit tailor-made for the eve of the midterm elections, Colbert declared two finalists: “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver and “Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness” Chris Evans.

Evans won, putting him in the hunky company of previous winners such as Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Channing Tatum and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But Oliver, who was sitting in the audience award show-style, expressed shock at the outcome and egged on boos from the “Late Show” audience.

“This is bullshit,” he said. “Recount. Stop the steal. This is rigged!”

The result stood, however, and “Captain America” star Evans got a congratulations from his “Red One” co-star The Rock in a pre-recorded segment.

Evans said it meant a lot getting best wishes from a “former Sexiest Man Alive.”

Oops. The Rock took umbrage. You don’t want The Rock to take umbrage.

Watch how those two work it out, leading up to the “Black Adam” actor exhorting Evans to say something “sexy.”

