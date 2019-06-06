Chris Evans Shares Throwback Photo And We Can Smell The Cheap Body Spray From Here

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Chris Evans at the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" in April.

Chris Evans just wants to hold you, girl.

Or at least the energy emitting from a hilarious throwback photo the “Avengers” star posted of himself to Twitter Thursday.

In the old headshot, the 37-year-old actor looks like he spent much of the late 1990s pounding the pavement in Orlando, Florida, trying with all his might to get into the next big boy band.

“’Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise,’” Evans captioned the photo. “Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market.”

“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”

Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019

Although the “Captain America” star seems to have a good sense of humor about this former look, he wasn’t so kind to the entire nation of Canada when Entertainment Tonight Canada posted a very unflattering photo of the actor rocking a mustache in February — jokingly calling it “an act of aggression.”

This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from. What did I ever do to you, Canada? https://t.co/3sAEARiTq4 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 12, 2019

Yet, sleeveless or mustached, Evans still always looks freakin’ handsome regardless of how goofy the photo may be. Or at least that’s our opinion, bro.