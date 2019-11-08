Chris Evans In A Sweater Is Getting People Hot And Bothered Over Knitwear

Captain America is going to help people soldier through winter, thanks to his ability to wear a sweater very, very well.

On Thursday, Anna Menta, a senior film reporter for Decider, posted a very short review of Chris Evans’ latest film, “Knives Out.”

“The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, ‘Sweater,’” Menta wrote.

The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, “Sweater.” — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) November 7, 2019

Turns out that the sweater whisperer was Nicole Gallucci, a culture reporter at Mashable.

Oh. Oh my GOD. This was... ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ji5SF0ANOu — Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) November 7, 2019

Gallucci, in her own tweet, elaborated: “There is a scene in Knives Out where Chris Evans is in a freaking cable knit sweater sitting in front of four beer bottles and it’s the hottest thing I’ve ever seen!”

IT'S TRUE: There is a scene in Knives Out where Chris Evans is in a freaking cable knit sweater sitting in front of four beer bottles and it's the hottest thing I've ever seen!



I famously have no visual imagination but somehow IT IS FOREVER IN MY BRAIN. — Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) November 7, 2019

Well, it seems that Gallucci wasn’t alone in her reaction to Evans in knitwear. Plenty of other people felt the exact same way about seeing the actor in something so cozy it somehow made him even more alluring.

The mood eventually sparked the hashtag #ChrisEvansInASweater, and people had plenty of say:

Let’s face it. EVERYONE looks hottest in winter clothes. Sweaters, peacoats, all of it https://t.co/zxxp1jj58e — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) November 8, 2019

The man had NO BUSINESS making that sweater look so soft. — Harley Quinn (@Harley_Quinn_) November 7, 2019

I have never wanted to be a sweater before. — 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 (@TwizzlerP) November 7, 2019

What was that sweater made of? Oh yeah, boyfriend material.... and presumably a super soft merino 😹 — Katie KaderWRECK! (@MrsKaderbeck) November 7, 2019

well my cause of death is chris evans in this sweater #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/weIeh4lo7u — SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS (@Syfyfangrrls) September 18, 2019

Nobody does it sweater. — Tuomas Henell (@HenellT) November 7, 2019

It’s not just that men wearing sweaters is hot. It’s that a man being able to maintain a care-intensive sweater without just throwing it in the washing machine on “hot permanent press” is hot. https://t.co/mrySuCgfxq — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 8, 2019

I was wondering why I’m not as attractive as Chris Evans turns out I just needed buy a bunch of wool sweaters and spend my time carefully maintaining them. — jonathan (@Huajai8) November 8, 2019

How can you make a hole in your sweater look kind of chic? Ridiculous.#ChrisEvans #KnivesOut 🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/cZDzbJsPiS — Chris Evans Forum 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) October 17, 2019

#ChrisEvansInASweater

I spy a dinky little hole where I could put my finger in.... pic.twitter.com/7YjJYGrZoX — J allison (@JAlliso_) November 8, 2019

I got to meet @ChrisEvans a few years ago. He was wearing a super soft white sweater. I accidentally pet his back while doing the photo op. (It was really soft and he smelled pretty OKAY) — Danie (@smashbalm) November 7, 2019

Ok, I met him at Salt Lake Comic Con several years ago where he was also wearing a very soft sweater and smelled delightful, it was like hugging the American Dream — Miss Abbey (@MissAbbeyRd) November 7, 2019

We need a Chris Evans Hallmark movie stat. He can play a vet in Portland, ME who is battling a greedy (but hot) landlord over a rent increase. He warms her heart. She gives him the building. Animal meet cute. All the sweaters. — Amanda Stupi (@Pemberly) November 8, 2019

I now need to Google Chris Evans in a sweater. For research of course. 😏 — Mari ⭐ マリ (@mariangely) November 7, 2019

I looked up "Chris Evans Sweater" and was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/PbwWg5jFHV — 🌌digimanda🌌 (@dominoblox) November 7, 2019

Although Evans hasn’t responded to all the sweater lust yet, he seems to have plenty in his wardrobe:

Fluffy cardigan!!! Buttons!!! Someone light my cigarette!!! pic.twitter.com/zZB3vB7k5g — ILY (@yowzagirlie) November 8, 2019

And seems to be a fan of sweater weather in general.

Autumn in Massachusetts is my favorite time in my favorite place.



Also Happy Halloween!! 🎃 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 31, 2019

So, be prepared for a very steamy winter, everyone!