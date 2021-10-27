Chris Evans Blasts Off As Buzz Lightyear In First Trailer for 'Toy Story' Spinoff

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a statement accompanying the release of the trailer, per EW. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

And for all those who might feel protective of Lightyear’s legacy, Evans promised when his casting was announced that the film “doesn’t step on a single thing” fans loved about the “Toy Story” franchise.

Upon the trailer’s release, social media was, well, buzzing with reactions about the new take on the figure, with some feeling nostalgic and others predictably thirsting after the strong-jawed animated character.