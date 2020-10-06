Chris Evans Rips Apart Trump's 'Reckless' Coronavirus Message

“Avengers” star Chris Evans tore into President Donald Trump’s message to the nation as he returned to the White House amid his treatment for the coronavirus on Monday.

Trump said he felt better than he did 20 years ago and told Americans “don’t be afraid of the virus,” which has infected nearly 7.5 million and killed more than 210,000 people in the U.S.

Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, described that message as “reckless” while pointing out the key advantage Trump has that ordinary people do not:

Don’t be afraid of Covid?!



You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!



Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care



This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

A persistent Trump critic throughout the presidency, Evans has often urged fans to get involved and to vote.

Other celebrities also slammed Trump’s comments about the virus as well as the made-for-TV return to the White House that followed:

Over one million people have DIED from Covid, 200 K in the 🇺🇸 The president says we shouldn’t be afraid of Covid. He received ALL the BEST treatments apparently. I say there is PLENTY to be AFRAID of. Wearing a MASK is a good start to avoid spreading and getting the virus. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 5, 2020

Because we will receive the medical care the president received? You have no idea how your body will react once the virus is inside of you.



There are people I knew in this life who aren’t here anymore.



Let’s have some respect for the “invisible enemy.” And some humility. https://t.co/XcDGdLyEav — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) October 5, 2020

NOBODY should forget that the president has received medical care that most never will and been given treatment including monoclonal antibodies that are unavailable to the general public. COVID KILLS. 209,000 are dead. Social distance and WEAR A MASK. https://t.co/eWQLqmSRrv — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 5, 2020

ALSO... NOBODY should kid themselves. The president INSISTED on leaving the hospital BUT he’s NOT going home. He is going to the White House where he has a top medical team ON-SITE! YOU DON’T. He’s on an IV and continues to get experimental drugs. Social distance. WEAR YOUR MASK. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” he dares say to those of us who have lost loved ones to Covid. This man is evil. https://t.co/Ap2dlviXz4 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 5, 2020

Trump’s bottomless narcissism has led to countless deaths and is a threat to democracy but really? No one, not even his family, is going to step forward and say “Get into bed. You’re really sick.” That’s bleak. https://t.co/i9KDqwYspy — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) October 6, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

A message from the man who fights Covid with high end medical care paid for by US taxpayers at Walter Reed to a nation forced to battle Covid via Duane Reade. #VoteHimOut https://t.co/j6xbToJ741 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 6, 2020

Everything about this tweet is just so atrocious. @realDonaldTrump you’re such a vile, poor excuse for a human being. #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace https://t.co/Pp3mRAucBp — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

Me when I was a teenager trying not to cough while cyphing blunts https://t.co/02uUYi5Qie — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 6, 2020

The President of the United States is a biohazard. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

Good luck getting paid, Walter Reed. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 5, 2020