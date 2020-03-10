Chris Hansen To Investigate Alleged Rapist Dahvie Vanity Following HuffPost Coverage

Getty Images Dahvie Vanity (left) and Chris Hansen. The singer has been accused of sexual assault by at least 21 women, many of whom were minors at the time.

Chris Hansen, the former host of “To Catch a Predator,” said he will investigate a wave of sexual assault allegations against Dahvie Vanity, the former lead singer of the electro-pop band Blood on the Dance Floor.

Hansen’s recent announcement follows two earlier investigative reports by HuffPost, in which 21 women came forward with accusations of sexual abuse, including vaginal and anal rape, groping and forced oral sex, against the singer. Several said they were underage at the time of the alleged assaults.

The 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Jesus David Torres, has yet to face any legal consequences for his alleged sex crimes. He admitted to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in Florida in 2007, according to a police report that HuffPost exclusively obtained, but officers let him off with a warning because the girl was reluctant to cooperate.

Since then, allegations have continued to pour in.

As the host of “To Catch a Predator,” an NBC series that ran from 2004 to 2007, Hansen confronted alleged sexual predators who attempted to groom young children online. He now has his own YouTube program, “Have a Seat With Chris Hansen.” The program has taken off in recent months as Hansen has investigated YouTuber “Onision,” whose real name is James Jackson and who is accused of preying on young girls.

In an interview last month with YouTuber “Repzion,” Hansen said he has his sights set on Torres.

“In fact, Dahvie Vanity is on our radar,” Hansen said. “I promise you we’ll take a good hard look at it and we’ll be tackling that topic as we move forward with all of these investigations.”

Late last year, Hansen’s team approached HuffPost, whose articles ran in December 2018 and April 2019, expressing a desire to investigate Torres. But conversations fell through after Hansen’s producer, Vincent Nicotra, was accused of harassing sources involved in the investigation. Nicotra was later fired and has now filed a complaint accusing Hansen of harassment. Hansen called the complaint a “nuisance” in a video and said he is “absolutely not” worried about it.

Hansen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

In the past few weeks, multiple popular YouTubers have been discussing Torres’ alleged crimes, citing HuffPost’s monthslong investigations.

In April of last year, following HuffPost’s exposé, Spotify removed all Blood on the Dance Floor music from its website, citing its guidelines on prohibited content. Torres has never responded to HuffPost about the many assaults he is accused of and previously told a HuffPost reporter that he would “call the police” when confronted at his parents’ Florida home, where he now lives.