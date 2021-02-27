'The Bachelor' Announces Chris Harrison's Replacement For 'After The Final Rose' Special

After longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison announced he is temporarily stepping away from his role, the franchise announced a new host for its upcoming live special, “After the Final Rose.”

Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst, will step in for Harrison. Acho, a Black man, hosts a web series called “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” and wrote a book of the same name.

The move signals that the franchise is not shying away from the racial controversy that sidelined Harrison.