Chris Hayes on Tuesday warned that President Donald Trump has now become “a genuine threat to public health” with the misinformation he spreads on a daily basis about the coronavirus pandemic.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” picked apart Trump’s stated goal to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus by Easter, a move that would fly in the face of advice from health experts and a slew of the president’s former advisers.

“Easter is two and half weeks away,” Hayes noted. “Other countries that have battled this epidemic have had lockdowns for 60 days. The place with the worst outbreak in the world, Wuhan, China, are still in lockdown. Maybe they’ll be out in time for Easter?”

Hayes then examined the falsehoods that Trump perpetuated in a Fox News virtual town hall earlier Tuesday, recalling how “in the midst of this global pandemic, at this moment of crisis, the president, as he has been doing daily, as he has done since the first case arrived on our shores, went out today and said things that that are flat out wrong, that are lies, and more than that, that are dangerous.”

“That’s why we did not play you any sound of what he said today because, frankly, the president has become a kind of, well, he’s a genuine threat to public health, his rhetoric at this point, the things he says,” he added.

