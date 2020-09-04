Chris Hayes on Thursday hammered Donald Trump for his administration’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic, slamming the president for turning the U.S. into a global embarrassment.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” noted how “the fundamental conceit” of Trump’s 2016 campaign message was that America is “falling behind” and “the laughingstock of the world” and he was the only person who could “restore us to preeminence, to our rightful place.”

The core of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan was and remains “a con,” said Hayes, who claimed Trump’s then depiction of America as “an utter shambles” was “a ridiculous premise” and “the ultimate act of projection, indeed of prediction.”

Hayes later focused on the Trump White House’s widely criticized handling of the public health crisis ― and the president’s repeated ignoring of advice from public health experts ― that has now killed more than 185,000 people nationwide.

The news anchor noted how schools have now reopened in many countries, albeit while they still fight smaller-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 that America currently faces.

“Most of these countries have basically beaten the virus. But not here. In the United States, our leadership failed. Donald Trump failed,” said Hayes.

Check out the video above.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!