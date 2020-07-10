Chris Hayes Names ‘Canary In Coal Mine' That Foretold Trump's Callous Pandemic Response

President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the federal relief effort after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017 was “the canary in the coal mine” foretelling how he would respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Hayes said Thursday.
“Even before the pandemic, there were moments in the presidency of Trump where all of it — the self-serving incompetence, the utter lack of empathy, the disregard of human life, all of it — was laid bare,” noted the host of MSNBC’s “All In.”
Hayes recalled how Trump lashed out at the Puerto Rican people “because the disaster made him look bad” and relentlessly downplayed the death toll.
The president has used similar tactics during the current public health crisis that has now killed more than 130,000 people in the United States alone.
“That was the canary in the coal mine, a wake-up call that showed the true nature of this man, of this administration, what would happen if another natural disaster were to strike,” said Hayes.
It foreshadowed Trump’s “callous and incompetent response to the coronavirus crisis,” he added.
Check out Hayes’ monologue above.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.