Chris Hayes on Monday pointed out what is perhaps President Donald Trump’s biggest problem with the coronavirus pandemic.
The host of MSNBC’s “All In” noted how none of the “totally sociopathic” tricks that Trump has used to “con his way through” the business world can be used on tackling the nationwide spread of COVID-19.
“You can’t B.S. a virus,” said Hayes.
“So, he’s left to try to tell us all to ‘just get used to it. Don’t worry. Just accept the death and the misery and the illness and the failure,’” Hayes added, citing a report in The Washington Post that said White House officials now “hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day.”
Check out Hayes’ full monologue above.
