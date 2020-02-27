Chris Hayes on Wednesday night broke down what he believes is President Donald Trump’s selfish motivation for tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” argued Trump doesn’t see the global spread of the COVID-19 virus — which federal health officials warned may now take hold across the U.S. ― as a problem that he has to solve.

Instead, Hayes said the spread of the virus is solely something that Trump thinks he “needs to manage” to ensure his re-election in November.

“It appears to me often that he is literally incapable of distinguishing between what the national interest is, and what his own personal interest is,” said Hayes.

“It’s literally what the guy got impeached over,” he added, in reference to Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress relating to the Ukraine scandal.

Hayes earlier poured cold water on Trump’s claim that the media was using its coverage of the virus to attack the president.

“The media coverage itself has been fairly restrained,” Hayes noted. “Especially, when compared to the Ebola crisis back in 2014, when Donald Trump and Fox were fanning the flames and driving everyone into a panic.”

