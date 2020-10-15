Chris Hayes on Wednesday highlighted what he thinks is “one of the big problems” for President Donald Trump and his 2020 campaign.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” pointed out how the president and his campaign team appeared to have “forgotten how to communicate with anyone who isn’t ‘Extremely Online.’”

Hayes defined the term “Extremely Online” as those people who “spend too much time on the internet and Twitter twitter and other social media.” And he explained how the president’s recent Twitter activity ― from promoting conspiracy theories to attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden with an offensive doctored image of seniors ― was not appealing to the voters that he needs.

“It looks like they have forgotten to talk to ‘normies,” Hayes said of Trump and his campaign, adding: “Joe Biden is running a hell of a ‘normie’ campaign.”

