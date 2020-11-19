MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday delivered a searing assessment of Donald Trump’s post-election behavior, suggesting the outgoing president has a “weird kind of superpower” that allows him to cause destruction without care.

Hayes proposed there was “no real master strategy” in the legal challenges and baseless claims of mass voter fraud that Trump and his Republican enablers have spread since his defeat.

Instead, they’re “just kind of throwing everything at the wall,” he said.

“What they are doing is just trying to deny, disrupt and subvert one day at a time, extend the uncertainty and the turmoil for yet another day, and then another day and another,” Hayes continued. “And if this seems doomed to failure and not to make any sense, and wildly destructive for this country, it is all of those things.”

“But it is also the way that Donald Trump has gotten to where he is,” he explained. “His entire life has been about lying flagrantly and shamelessly, denying reality, stiffing people, screwing people over, casting aspersions on his enemies, litigating wildly and frivolously all over the place. And you know what? It’s all worked out.”

“His life is evidence that not caring about other people or the destruction you cause is itself a weird kind of superpower,” Hayes added.

Check out the full segment here:

