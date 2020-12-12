Chris Hayes said President Donald Trump and his GOP lawmaker backers in Congress “got their butts handed to them” on Friday when the Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit attempting to hijack the 2020 election.

But the host of MSNBC’s “All In” warned of the chilling consequences had the lawsuit succeeded, saying “it would have represented the worst crisis for the country since secession, and I don’t think that’s an overstatement.”

“If you live in a country where the state apparatus can successfully overturn an election to keep the ruling regime in power, even when it loses, you do not live in a democracy,” said Hayes. “You live in a dictatorship.”

He later likened the attempt to steal the election for Trump to “holding a loaded gun to American democracy.” “Just because the safety’s on now does not mean it will not fire the next time,” he said.

