MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Monday night busted the perception that Donald Trump is unbeatable, suggesting the president is much more politically vulnerable than he may realize.

The host of “All In with Chris Hayes” acknowledged there was a “real unmistakable sense of fear among Democrats” that Trump will win reelection in November after the GOP-controlled Senate voted to acquit him on impeachment charges stemming from the Ukraine scandal.

Trump’s campaign was keen to project the president as a “colossus” with a “juggernaut” of support behind him, the news anchor noted.

.@chrislhayes: "There's no contested Republican primary. He doesn't have to be here. The idea is to literally intimidate Democrats. The president is many things: He's a bigot, he is a liar, he's a narcissist but above all else...he has been a con-man (1/5) https://t.co/pxfgfPg7il — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 11, 2020

But Hayes suggested commentary about Trump’s alleged ascendency was wildly overstated and warned Democrats not to fall for the con.

“Remember, a majority of the country still opposes this man,” said Hayes, who highlighted how Trump lost the popular vote to his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by more than 3 million votes.

“He is weak. He is vulnerable. Politically, he’s beatable,” Hayes later added. “He wants you to believe that he’s strong, but he’s not. He is not a colossus. He’s a con man.”

