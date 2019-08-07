Chris Hayes Finds 'No Distance' Between Fox News And El Paso Gunman Manifesto

Chris Hayes on Tuesday noted the similarities between the anti-immigrant messages frequently pumped out by Fox News and the racist manifesto of the gunman suspected of carrying out the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” aired a montage of the widely watched conservative network’s anchors — including primetime hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — railing against an “invasion” of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’m not going to quote this manifesto because screw that, but it is just what we just played,” Hayes said. “There is essentially no distance in the basic thesis here.”

Angelo Carusone, president of the progressive media watchdog group Media Matters for America, agreed.

“If you took that screed, that manifesto, and you put it in a Fox host teleprompter like Tucker Carlson or Ingraham or Hannity and they were to read this on air, the audience would not be shocked or surprised or disturbed and that tells you all that you need to know,” Carusone said.

