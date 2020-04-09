Chris Hayes Delivers Blistering Review Of Fox News’ Coronavirus Coverage

Chris Hayes on Wednesday joined the growing chorus of criticism being leveled at Fox News over its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, labeling the conservative network a “genuine public health threat.”

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” recalled how Fox’s hosts and contributors ― who he dubbed the “self-appointed experts at Trump TV” ― for weeks downplayed the severity and threat posed by the virus, in lockstep with President Donald Trump.

Hayes then noted how its personalities including primetime hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson were “now rushing to say it’s all over” despite an explosion in the number of confirmed cases and deaths attributed to the disease nationwide.

Hannity himself suggested on Wednesday night that “there are parts of this country with very low incidence of COVID-19 that likely, yeah we can open those areas probably now.”

Hayes’ comments echoed those of dozens of professors and teachers of journalism who last week described Fox’s coverage as “a danger to public health” in a scathing open letter.

Check out the clip here: