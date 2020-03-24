Chris Hayes Exposes Fox News' Alarming Reporting On Coronavirus

Chris Hayes on Monday called out Fox News for performing an “utterly insane about-face” with its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” noted how some of the widely watched conservative network’s most popular hosts — including Sean Hannity, the staunch ally of President Donald Trump ― had started reporting on the public health crisis weeks ago simply “by echoing the president’s line, downplaying the coronavirus saying it was just like the seasonal flu and Democrats are weaponizing and hyping it.”

But as the number of cases worldwide and in the U.S. continued to rise, they “then turned around and started saying, ‘this is deadly serious. The president’s got it under control. Also, we don’t like China,’” Hayes noted.

Hayes and The New York Times media columnist Ben Smith then picked apart the latest pivot from the network to acknowledging the dire situation but calling for the economy not to be shut down, as Trump appeared to suggest.

