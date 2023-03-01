What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonchris hayes

Chris Hayes Spots ‘Most Revealing Part’ Of Latest Fox News Bombshells

The MSNBC anchor also ridiculed prime-time personality Tucker Carlson with the reason for his on-air nonsense.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes delivered a blistering critique of Fox News and its prime-time personality Tucker Carlson in light of network owner Rupert Murdoch’s sworn admission that its hosts “endorsed” former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies.

Fox News could be the “single most destructive institution in all of American politics,” suggested Hayes. The network faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over baseless claims its hosts made about the company’s voting machines rigging the vote against Trump.

“In some ways, the most revealing part of this story is the sheer abject pathetic-ness of these people, their cowardice, their groveling fear,” said Hayes. “A groveling fear that means they will do anything at all to keep their audience, to keep the money coming, to keep the power and prestige coming.”

On Carlson, Hayes added:

“While he comes from an almost comically privileged background, he has washed out at multiple networks, had his show canceled, had to go back to doing weekend mornings on Fox. That was tough. He is clearly terrified of failing yet again, of washing out the third cable network, and apparently willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Watch the full analysis here:

