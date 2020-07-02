Chris Hayes on Wednesday broke down the grim reality of how the coronavirus will likely continue to ravage the United States in the coming months.

And the host of MSNBC’s “All In” laid the blame for the soaring nationwide case count and death toll squarely on President Donald Trump.

“Right now, right this moment, there are Americans who are alive and who are healthy who will be dead by the fall,” said Hayes. “And there are Americans who already died who did not have to. All because of the failures of our government and more specifically, the president of the United States.”

“There is no other conclusion you can reach at this point,” he continued, noting how “we have lost every last charitable explanation for failures.”

“At this point, there is nothing left to say but that Donald Trump has gotten Americans killed and is going to get even more Americans killed in unfathomable numbers,” Hayes added.

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of almost 130,000 people in the U.S.

Multiple states this week experienced record spikes in new cases as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has warned there could soon be 100,000 daily new infections nationwide.

Check out Hayes’ monologue here:

“Right now, right this moment," says @chrislhayes, “there are Americans who are alive and healthy who will be dead by the fall. And there are Americans who have already died who did not have to. All because of the failures of our government." pic.twitter.com/PrjIcl8EWx — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 2, 2020

