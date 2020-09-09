Chris Hayes Names The Only Thing People Should Remember About Kellyanne Conway

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway should be remembered for one thing and for one thing only, according to Chris Hayes.
Hayes, the host of MSNBC’s “All In,” on Tuesday ran old footage of Conway insisting to a reporter in March that the coronavirus was “being contained” in the United States.
“Do you not think it’s being contained in this country?” Conway asked the journalist. “You said ‘it’s not being contained’ so are you a doctor or a lawyer when you saying it’s not being contained? That’s false. You just said something that’s not true.”
Hayes described Conway’s response as “condescending” and suggested “that moment” should “be what everyone remembers about Kellyanne Conway, maybe the only thing they remember about her contribution to public life.”
“And that tone, seen there, that petulant tone, it has not changed in six months as we tick towards 200,000 dead Americans,” Hayes added. “It’s why we are where we are today.”
Check out the clip here:
Conway announced her resignation from her role as senior counselor to the president in August, citing the need to spend more time with her family.
Twitter users reminded Hayes of other notorious moments from Conway’s time working with Trump, from her hyping of “alternative facts” to the fabrication of a massacre.
Other critics pointed out that, far from being contained in the U.S., COVID-19 has now killed at least 190,000 Americans and the nationwide death toll predicted to more than double by January 2021.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- How can you manage your anxiety as coronavirus restrictions lift?
- Here’s the latest on how long COVID-19 antibodies last.
- How will COVID-19 change your office?
- Laid off and lost your health insurance? You have options.
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- Find all our coronavirus coverage here.