MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Guffaws At Matt Gaetz's 'Law' Defense Of Trump

The cable news channel has been yukking it up lately at Republican antics.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday nearly busted a gut laughing at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for his declaration that he loves the law and has given his life for it. (Watch the video below.)

The “All In” host showed numerous snippets of Republican outrage in the lingering aftermath of former President Donald Trump being convicted in his hush money trial.

Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and others are seen baselessly venting about injustice, but Gaetz’s comments were the ones that put Hayes in stitches.

“I am saddened by it because, like you, I have given my life to the law,” the far-right Florida lawmaker told Attorney General Merrick Garland at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. “I care deeply about the law.”

Hayes guffawed and mimicked Gaetz’s words, suggested that the Republican was casting himself as a “savior.”

Gaetz, an attorney, has encountered the law on a far more personal level.

A former friend of his is reportedly cooperating with a House Ethics Committee probe into whether the congressman had sex with an underage girl. The Justice Department already said that it would not charge Gaetz, who was accused of sex-trafficking of a minor.

Hayes then picked apart GOP claims that President Joe Biden and the DOJ were in cahoots with state prosecutors in the hush money case.

Hours before Hayes’ outburst, MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough found laughter to be the best medicine in dealing with the ramblings of Trump.

The “Morning Joe” star chortled over the convicted felon’s evasive answer about his relationship with God in a Fox News interview, calling it “beyond parody.”

