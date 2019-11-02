Chris Hayes on Friday took Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) up on his recent challenge for people to show him that Donald Trump and his administration had engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, outside of his July phone call with its president.

Trump allegedly pressured counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the call to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden in exchange for the release of military aid. Graham said it would be “very disturbing” if the quid pro quo had happened outside of that particular conversation.

Hayes, the host of MSNBC’s “All In”, described Graham as “one of the most devoted and self-abasing acolytes of the president.”

He then presented “nine pieces of damning evidence” to debunk Graham’s claim ― from the congressional testimony of diplomat Bill Taylor to the admission of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

