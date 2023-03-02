Chris Hayes Warns Exactly Where Fox News Is Going With Marjorie Taylor Greene

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday examined why Fox News is willing to give airtime to fringe ideas such as the “national divorce” being proposed by extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene appeared on Sean Hannity’s prime time show Tuesday to promote her call to separate the country by red states and blue states. She denied it was a demand for secession but just one for a “safe space” for Republicans, which earned her mockery on social media.

Advertisement

Despite Greene’s characterization of her plan, Hayes pointed out it “would amount to essentially the dissolution of the union.”

“Now, you might think that basically calling for the end of the union, I can’t believe I’m saying that phrase, … is probably a bit too far even for Fox, but we’ve seen this trajectory before again and again and again,” he explained.

“This is how it goes, they may be skeptical of an idea at first but once they realized their audience likes it, Fox comes around,” he continued. “There is no view too wild for them if it’s what the viewers want.”

It is actually “one of the key” takeaways from filings in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its hosts pushing of unfounded claims that the company’s voting machines rigged the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump, said Hayes.

Advertisement

Court documents have shown the conservative network’s personalities knowingly pushed the election lies on air, but trashed them in private.

“There is nothing too out there, nothing too extreme, nothing too dangerous,” said Hayes. “If the base likes it, the base gets it. because Fox knows where their bread is buttered.”