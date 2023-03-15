Conservatives New 'Comically Preposterous' Spin Ridiculed In MSNBC Montage

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday mocked the “comically preposterous” claim being pushed on the right that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was down to its “wokeness.”

“Folks, we’ve got an outbreak of woke banks,” the “All In” anchor joked.

Hayes aired a montage of conservative figures — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters — trying to spin the blame on SVB’s downfall on President Joe Biden, liberals and diversity policies.

Advertisement

Folks, we've got an outbreak of woke banks. pic.twitter.com/yxIyskr61g — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 15, 2023