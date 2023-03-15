What's Hot

Conservatives New 'Comically Preposterous' Spin Ridiculed In MSNBC Montage

"All In" anchor Chris Hayes debunked a latest claim from the right.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday mocked the “comically preposterous” claim being pushed on the right that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was down to its “wokeness.”

“Folks, we’ve got an outbreak of woke banks,” the “All In” anchor joked.

Hayes aired a montage of conservative figures — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters — trying to spin the blame on SVB’s downfall on President Joe Biden, liberals and diversity policies.

“To be clear, this was the bank that Peter Thiel, the big Trump backer, the big billionaire right-wing dude, his funds put their money there,” noted Hayes. “This was the bank of the Silicon Valley tech bros. This bank, the woke bank?”

