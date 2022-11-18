Worrying Supercut Shows What's To Come From House Republicans

Chris Hayes on Thursday explained how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) retirement from House Democratic leadership demonstrated how Democrats and the GOP are like chalk and cheese.
The host of MSNBC’s “All In” contrasted Pelosi’s “consequential” accomplishments in Congress to the absence of a “substantive agenda” from current Republicans, who won a razor-thin majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections.
Hayes aired a montage of the current crop of House Republican lawmakers ― including far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ― sounding more “like a Steve Bannon podcast episode than a congressional agenda.”
“When you compare Jim Jordan in his shirtsleeves wailing about Hunter Biden’s laptop, to the pillars of the American social welfare state that Nancy Pelosi has overseen, that is exactly what the two different parties stand for at this moment,” he said.
Watch the video here: