Worrying Supercut Shows What's To Come From House Republicans

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” contrasted Pelosi’s “consequential” accomplishments in Congress to the absence of a “substantive agenda” from current Republicans, who won a razor-thin majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

“When you compare Jim Jordan in his shirtsleeves wailing about Hunter Biden’s laptop, to the pillars of the American social welfare state that Nancy Pelosi has overseen, that is exactly what the two different parties stand for at this moment,” he said.