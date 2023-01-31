Chris Hayes Names And Shames Right-Wingers Who Pushed False Pelosi Smears

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Monday took to task the Republican lawmakers and Fox News personalities who pushed “dangerously false” smears about Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was hospitalized in October following an attack in his own home.

Hayes, the host of “All In,” noted how police body camera video of the brutal assault released Friday debunked once and for all the “misinformation, disinformation and outright scurrilous nonsense” surrounding the attack that was peddled by GOP politicians and on conservative media.

Among the worst culprits? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), failed GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Fox News’ prime-time anchor Tucker Carlson.

Hayes noted how there’s been no “big mea culpas.”

“There is no fact in the world that’s going to course-correct here, that didn’t deter Fox from pushing its same smears,” he said. “They’re still doing it with the video, in fact, because the facts, reality itself, don’t actually matter. That’s just ancillary.”

“I mean, of course, they knew it was all nonsense from the beginning. Well, I don’t know. I think most of them. Some of them are not that bright. But they just don’t care,” Hayes added.

Watch the video here: