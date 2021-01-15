It’s high time that Republicans tell the truth and renounce President Donald Trump’s “ceaseless, pounding” lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes argued on Thursday.
The “All In” host suggested the only way the United States can move forward is if Trump’s “elite enablers” in the GOP tell the truth and admit that President-elect Joe Biden won the vote fair and square.
Hayes noted how some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have now acknowledged Biden’s victory.
But the lie continues to be promoted by Trump, many of his other allies and conservative media, he added.
“If people like (Ohio Rep.) Jim Jordan really want to help, they can go on Fox News and tell people there was no election fraud, that this was a free and fair vote and their side lost, that this is a democracy and we all have to accept the will of the people,” said Hayes. “Until Jim Jordan and (Texas Senator) Ted Cruz and all the rest of them do that, the damage will endure.”
Watch the video above.