The “All In” host suggested the only way the United States can move forward is if Trump’s “elite enablers” in the GOP tell the truth and admit that President-elect Joe Biden won the vote fair and square.

“If people like (Ohio Rep.) Jim Jordan really want to help, they can go on Fox News and tell people there was no election fraud, that this was a free and fair vote and their side lost, that this is a democracy and we all have to accept the will of the people,” said Hayes. “Until Jim Jordan and (Texas Senator) Ted Cruz and all the rest of them do that, the damage will endure.”