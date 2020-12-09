Chris Hayes on Tuesday warned what people should expect from the GOP after President Donald Trump leaves office.

And it’s pretty much more of the same because “we are seeing just how deep the rot is inside the Republican Party,” said the host of MSNBC’s “All In.”

As Trump “starts to fade from the scene” and his “rhetoric grows more and more desperate and irrelevant, the problem he represents is only coming into clearer focus,” said Hayes.

Trump was “always a product of the GOP base, a person who channeled their most feral instincts in order to gain power,” he explained.

“The modern GOP isn’t just detached from reality. Much of it is willfully opposed to popular sovereignty and democracy,” he continued. “And many of its leaders are continuing to pursue dangerous delusions that are right now, day after day, hour after hour, indeed minute after minute, getting people killed.”

Hayes highlighted how lawmakers from the top of the party to its fringes have downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, ignored COVID-19 safety guidelines and backed Trump’s reality-defying efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“None of them are Donald Trump,” he said, adding that “the problem is not going to go away when Trump does.”

Check out the segment above.