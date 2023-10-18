Chris Hayes Openly Laughs At Sean Hannity's Latest Stunt

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday couldn’t help but laugh at a Fox News push for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to become the next House speaker.

Hayes mocked an email that a staffer on Sean Hannity’s prime-time show sent to Republican lawmakers on the fence or outright opposing the Donald Trump-backed Jordan to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Advertisement

The “All In” anchor reminded viewers of Fox News’ $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over baseless allegations made on the conservative network that Dominion’s equipment had flipped votes in the 2020 election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Hayes summarized the “Hannity” email:

“So, one of the most powerful forces in conservative politics, a network that pretty recently, I don’t know, am I remembering this correctly, paid nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit about its own involvement in the coup, is bullying individual members for Donald Trump and Jim Jordan so the coup team can get back together wielding their power. “

“The message here is that Sean Hannity and Fox News will publicly punish you if you cross the leader of our party and his chosen speaker,” he added.

Jordan, meanwhile, on Tuesday night lost the first floor vote on his potential speakership.

Watch Hayes’ monologue here:

.@chrislhayes: "So one of the most powerful forces in conservative politics—a network that paid nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit about its own involvement in the coup—is bullying individual members for Donald Trump and Jim Jordan so the coup team can get back together." pic.twitter.com/6SbEET1Dia — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 18, 2023