GOP Senators Get Stark Reminder Of Their Previous ‘Let The Voters Decide’ Demands

Hayes accused the vast majority of Republican senators of now being “complicit participants” with their silence on the president’s “feeble attempt to subvert the election.”

He aired a montage of GOP senators — including Lindsey Graham (S.C), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fl.) — saying in February that they did not support removing Trump from office at that time because it should be up to the American people to decide in November.

“OK. We had one. We had an election,” said Hayes. “The voters decided. And so now all those senators should be showing some deference, some respect for the decision.”

“I mean, they told us this was the thing to do, and we went out and did it, and now what? Now what?” he asked.

Check out the segment here:

Hey @LindseyGrahamSC, remember when you acquitted Trump because you said the "decision should be made by the voters?" They've decided. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/ZLcNr9paDA — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 21, 2020