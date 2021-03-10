Chris Hayes Reveals Damning Hidden Message In Trump's New PAC Name

MSNBC host Chris Hayes noticed something about Donald Trump’s new PAC, which the former president is urging supporters to donate to instead of other Republican causes.

“He explicitly told his supporters not to give money to anyone but him, telling the faithful to donate through his Save America PAC,” Hayes said on Tuesday. “That’s SAP, for short.”

Trump has been engaged in an increasingly nasty feud with GOP organizations over fundraising. Last week, his attorneys even sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican National Committee demanding that it stop using his name in fundraising messages.

The RNC said it would continue to market Trump, citing its First Amendment right to do so.

Trump fired back on Monday with a message urging supporters not to contribute to any cause but his own.

“No more money for RINOS,” he wrote. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base – they will never lead us to Greatness.”

Trump urged them to give to SAP instead.

Hayes said there’s really just one core issue for Trump: The former president “hates the notion anyone’s making money off of him and he’s not getting cut in.” Hayes called that a “huge neurosis” and predicted the increasingly ugly battle will only get more heated.

“He’s not going to sit back. There’s not gonna be any kind of permanent arrangement or truce here,” Hayes said. “This is going to be a constant source of tension for the RNC.”

Indeed, Trump on Tuesday released yet another statement saying he supports the party, “but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds.”

Then Trump again urged supporters to give to SAP.